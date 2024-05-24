Next Article

Knife attack in China leaves eight dead

8 killed, 1 injured in knife attack in central China

By Chanshimla Varah 06:15 pm May 24, 202406:15 pm

What's the story A knife attack in central China has resulted in eight fatalities and one injury, as reported by state media on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday morning in Xiaogan city, situated within Hubei province. The assailant, a 53-year-old man identified only by his surname Lu, is currently under police custody pending further investigation. According to police, Lu had previously undergone treatment for mental illness.

China, which has stringent laws prohibiting firearm ownership for its citizens, has seen a surge in stabbing incidents in recent years. Earlier this week, a woman wielding a fruit knife killed two people and injured four at a primary school in Jiangxi province. Additionally, another stabbing incident occurred this month at a hospital in Yunnan province, resulting in two deaths and 21 injuries.

Last month, a man went on a stabbing spree in a Sydney shopping mall, killing six people and injuring several others, marking one of Australia's worst mass killings in recent years.The suspect was shot dead by police.Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the attack "beyond words and understanding."Similarly, a man armed with a sword rampaged for 22 minutes in East London, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring four others.