Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia, husband flees to India

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:19 am Mar 11, 202411:19 am

What's the story A woman from Telangana's Hyderabad was reportedly found murdered in Australia on Saturday. Her body was discovered in a wheelie bin on the side of a road in Buckley. The 36-year-old victim, identified as Chaithanya Madhagani, was staying with her husband and son. PTI reported that the woman was killed by her husband, who flew to Hyderabad after the incident and handed over their son to Madhagani's parents.

Police probe underway

In an official release, the Victoria Police said, "Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a deceased person was located in Buckley, near Winchelsea. Officers located the deceased person on Mount Pollock Road about midday." The police also revealed that a second crime scene had been established at a residential address on Point Cook's Mirka Way and is believed to be linked to the Buckley homicide.

Local MLA meets victim's parents in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy reportedly met the victim's parents after being informed about the matter. Reddy represents the constituency from which Madhagani hailed. The legislator revealed that, at the request of the woman's parents, he wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring the 36-year-old's body to Hyderabad. He also informed the office of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy about the development.

Husband allegedly confessed to murder

The MLA further said that the man has "confessed" to killing his wife to his in-laws. Madhagani, her husband Ashok Raj Varikuppala, and their son had reportedly settled in Point Cook after officially getting Australian citizenship. Investigators are treating her death as suspicious and have set up a crime scene at the location. While an arrest is yet to be made, a Victoria Police spokeswoman stated that there was no immediate threat to the community.

Recent death of another Indian-Australian woman in Queensland

This incident follows the recent death of an Indian-Australian woman while trekking at Yanbacoochie Falls in Queensland's Lamington National Park. The incident occurred when Ujwala Vemuru was hiking with friends last Saturday and accidentally fell over a ledge. In the process, Vemuru fell 20 meters and succumbed to her injuries at the scene, despite efforts by off-duty doctors in the area.