Hyderabad: Chased by dog, delivery boy jumps off 3rd floor

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 23, 2023

The delivery boy was chased by a pet Doberman (Representational image)

A delivery executive was severely injured after he fell from the third floor of the Srinidhi Height apartments in Hyderabad's Panchvati Colony on Sunday, reported India Today. According to the report, he was trying to save himself from the customer's dog, a pet Doberman, which allegedly chased him as the door was open. Thirty-year-old Illyas then jumped over the parapet wall to save himself.

Delivery agent's condition critical

The police said the customer and some other residents came to Illyas's rescue, but he slipped and fell. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but his condition was critical. The Raidurgam Police has registered a case under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Notably, this is the second such incident that has occurred in Hyderabad since January.