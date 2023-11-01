US: Man stabs Indian student as he found him 'weird'

1/4

World 2 min read

US: Man stabs Indian student as he found him 'weird'

By Prateek Talukdar 03:25 pm Nov 01, 202303:25 pm

Indian student in the US was stabbed after the assailant believed he would kill him

An Indian student, Varun (24) hailing from Telangana's Khammam, is battling for his life after a man stabbed him in the head in a public gym in Valparaiso, Indiana, United States, on Sunday. Assailant Jordan Andrade (24), currently in the Porter County Jail, told the police that he believed Varun was planning to "assassinate" him. The authorities said it was an isolated incident and there was no larger threat to the public.

2/4

Reacted the 'right way' after feeling threatened: Assailant

Varun, who is studying MS at Valparaiso University, had taken up a part-time job. Fellow gymgoers described Varun as reserved. Andrade told the police he had requested a massage, and when he walked into the massage room, he found Varun seated in the massage chair. The assailant didn't know Varun and found him "a little weird." He also said "someone" told him Varun was "creepy." He further said he then made sure to react the "right way."

3/4

Varun made no physical contact until assailant began attacking him

Andrade told the police that Varun did not make any contact or rise from his chair when he entered the massage room. The "only physical contact was [Varun] trying to push Andrade off him after he started attacking," according to the police. When questioned about where he stabbed Varun, Andrad responded, "Uh, I just put it through." He also asserted that he acted defensively toward Varun and "took him out" using the knife.

4/4

0-5% chance of survival, government assures help

Other gymgoers informed the police, who arrived to find Varun in the chair surrounded by a pool of blood and a folding knife belonging to Andrade on the counter. Varun reportedly has a 0-5% chance of survival since the knife driven through his temple severed his brainstem. The Telangana government has assured support to the victim after his father, Ramamurthy, who works as a teacher in Mahabubabad district, met the state transport minister and requested help.