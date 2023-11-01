Cornell University student arrested for posting anti-Semitic threats online

By Chanshimla Varah Nov 01, 2023

A 21-year-old Cornell University junior was arrested on Tuesday for posting anti-Semitic threats online

A 21-year-old Cornell University student was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making online threats against Jewish students at the university. In his social media posts on Sunday, Patrick Dai allegedly threatened "to kill or injure another using interstate communications." According to federal prosecutors in New York, Dai also allegedly posted comments saying he would "shoot up" a building frequented by Jewish students.

Suspect yet to enter plea

Dai has not yet entered a plea and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Syracuse on Wednesday. The United States Attorney's Office said he could face up to five years in jail and a $250,000 fine if found guilty. The university, on the other hand, will continue to maintain increased security on campus, said Joel M Malina, vice president for university relations.

We remain shocked and condemn these horrific, antisemitic threats: University

In a statement on behalf of the university, Malina said, "We remain shocked by and condemn these horrific, antisemitic threats and believe they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law." "Cornell University is grateful to the FBI for working so swiftly to identify and apprehend the suspect in this case, a Cornell student, who remains in custody," he added.

Threats emerged amid Israel-Hamas war

The threats came at a time when anti-Semitic crimes are said to have been on the rise as a war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas rages on. However, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the attacks "didn't begin in the weeks following the October 7 attacks [by Hamas against Israel]." "It's been growing on a number of campuses," Hochul stated.

George Washington University students project anti-Semitic messages on campus

Just last week, police were called to George Washington University after some students projected a series of inscriptions on the side of a campus library that some Jewish organizations considered anti-Semitic. The messages, including "Glory to Our Martyrs," "Divestment from Zionist Genocide Now," and "Free Palestine From The River To The Sea," were displayed on the wall of the library building for two hours.

Anti-Semitism in US reached 'historic levels'

The Anti-Defamation League has said anti-Semitic incidents in the US spiked over 400% in the days following October 7. The data was corroborated by FBI Director Christopher Wray, who stated in a Senate hearing on Tuesday that anti-Semitism has reached "historic levels." Meanwhile, the Council on American-Islamic Relations documented 110 bias incidents against Muslims during the same period. In August, there were 63.