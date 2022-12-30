World

New York's Buffalo limps back to normalcy after 'once-in-a-generation' storm

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 30, 2022, 09:18 pm 3 min read

US starts recovery from "once-in-a-generation" arctic storm

Everyday life in Western New York is slowly returning to normal as the snow began melting after the United States (US) got hit with a severe snowstorm in the past week. In Buffalo, NY's second-largest city, the death toll climbed to 37 as rescue workers continued to clear snow-filled roads. Buffalo was the epicenter of the deadly snowstorm that swept most of the country.

Why does this story matter?

Last week, the US weather departments released alerts for an impending 'bomb cyclone' to play spoilsport on the holiday season by causing a "once-in-a-generation" arctic storm.

Thousands of flights were canceled, and shelter homes overflowed as the temperature dropped to -45 degrees Celsius in some parts of the US.

Reportedly, it affected approximately 135 million Americans.

Roads being cleared, driving ban lifted: Buffalo Mayor

On Thursday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown stated during a conference that "significant progress has been made" on removing the snow on suburban roads and highways, and Buffalo Niagara International Airport had reopened already. The driving ban imposed amid the monster storm in Buffalo has been lifted. However, Brown still urged residents to avoid driving if they did not have to.

More than 60 dead in US arctic storm

The severe snowstorm in America has so far killed over 60 people across the country. As per media reports on Wednesday, at least 62 individuals had lost their lives in different parts of the nation, with Buffalo reporting the highest death toll.

Dire state of Buffalo during snowstorm

The National Weather Service reported that Buffalo had received over 140 centimeters (4 feet) of snowfall since last week. Wild winds piled up drifts far higher across the area, leaving hundreds of cars, snow plows, ambulances, etc., under the snow. As the temperatures increased, forecasts said the thaw would likely persist with spring-like weather and showers by the weekend.

Visuals from snow-covered Buffalo

This is WILD!!! Buffalo, NY homes encased in ice from the storm. pic.twitter.com/Ied9lAbWsu — 𝓜 (@tharealmelissa) December 29, 2022

National Guard went door-to-door to check on people

To check on those who lost power, the National Guard went door-to-door and assessed the possibility of finding victims. The Buffalo police and cops from other law enforcement authorities also looked for victims by using the personal trucks, snowmobiles, and other equipment of the officers. As mercury fell during the storm, many residents and commuters got trapped on highways while fleeing their freezing homes.

Couple trapped inside frozen house in Lake Erie

The Washington Post journalist Dan Zak took to Twitter on Friday and shared the story of his aunt and uncle who live just 10 miles over the Canadian border from Buffalo. Zak posted pictures and videos of his aunt and uncle's residence in Lake Erie, where the entire house looked covered by thick layers of ice.

Zak's tweet sharing visuals of Lake Erie

My aunt and uncle’s place on Lake Erie, 10 miles over the Canadian border from Buffalo. The interior shot is of the front windows, completely obscured by ice. (They were trapped there until Sunday.) pic.twitter.com/cGt8SnXxEK — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) December 29, 2022

Southwest Airlines to refund, reimburse for canceled flights

After over a week's unprecedented disruption, Southwest Airlines stated it expects to resume operations on Friday. The Dallas-based airlines had canceled more than 5,400 flights, far more than any other operators. Southwest announced it will refund the canceled flights, and executives promised to reimburse fliers who were forced to pay for meals, hotel rooms, and other airline flights.