Israel to intensify airstrikes on Gaza ahead of ground invasion

Israel to intensify airstrikes on Gaza ahead of ground invasion

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:22 am Oct 22, 2023

Israel said it will intensify bombing in Gaza hours after aid convoys allowed

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it plans to intensify airstrikes on Gaza, governed by the Hamas terror group, ahead of a potential ground invasion, AFP reported. This comes just hours after Egypt opened the "humanitarian aid corridor" via the Rafah border to allow aid trucks into Gaza. The United Nations (UN) also cautioned about a disastrous humanitarian crisis in the blockaded region, with the Hamas authorities reporting over 4,300 Palestinian deaths, primarily civilians.

Increasing strikes from today, minimizing danger: Israel military spokesperson

Israel's military spokesperson Admiral Daniel Hagari reportedly said, "From today, we are increasing the strikes and minimizing the danger." "We will increase the attacks and therefore I called on Gaza City residents to continue moving south for their safety," he said. Even as the UN reported that more than half of Gaza's population was already internally displaced, Israel continued warning people of the northern section of the enclave to go south to save themselves from bombing.

Israeli airstrike targets West Bank mosque

On Sunday, Israel's military reportedly launched an airstrike on a mosque in Jenin, located in the West Bank. It asserted that it was targeting "terror operatives" planning new attacks from the area. Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the strike resulted in one death and three injuries. The ongoing conflict has also sparked fears of a broader escalation, as Israeli raids and settler attacks have led to the deaths of several Palestinians in the West Bank, per health authorities.

Aid enters Gaza from Egypt; UN calls for more assistance

Meanwhile, Egypt continues to push for aid through Rafah, facilitating the movement of food and other relief materials to the Palestinian territory on Saturday in 20 trucks. However, this has been deemed "insufficient" for the needs of the 2.4 million inhabitants of Gaza. The UN also urged for additional assistance, stating that "Gaza was a desperate humanitarian situation before the most recent hostilities. It is now catastrophic. The world must do more."

Qatar negotiates for hostage releases, 2 Americans freed on Friday

Separately, Qatar authorities reportedly claimed that they were currently in talks with Hamas to secure the release of over 200 hostages taken by the group on October 7 and held in Gaza. Following Qatari mediation, two American hostages were freed on Friday evening, with the possibility of more being released "very soon." Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag that they are working toward an agreement to initially release civilian hostages.

Hezbollah ready to step up involvement

With the war showing no signs of abating, Hezbollah's second-in-command, Naim Qassem, announced that the organization is ready to increase its involvement in the conflict if needed. According to reports, fire exchanges continued along Israel's northern border with Lebanon, where Israeli forces have engaged in strikes with Hezbollah. Israel was said to have evacuated multiple northern communities, and nearly 4,000 individuals in Lebanon have fled border regions for the southern city of Tyre.

Over 4,300 Palestinians, 1,400 Israelis killed

Gaza is bordered by Israel to the north and east, Egypt to the southwest, and the Mediterranean Sea to the west. Gaza, home to 23 lakh people, has been under Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas seized control following the 2006 Palestinian legislative elections. Since Hamas's October 7 onslaught on Israel, over 4,300 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have died.