Rafah border opens, 20 aid trucks allowed into Gaza: Reports
Oct 21, 2023 01:26 pm
Egypt has reportedly opened the humanitarian aid corridor via the Rafah border crossing with Gaza. A convoy of 20 aid trucks carrying medicine and food supplies entered the Gaza Strip on Saturday from Egypt, Palestinian group Hamas said in a statement, Al Jazeera. This comes following days of Israeli siege over the region following Hamas attack.