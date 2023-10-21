Rafah border opens, 20 aid trucks allowed into Gaza: Reports

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

Egypt has reportedly opened the humanitarian aid corridor via the Rafah border crossing with Gaza. A convoy of 20 aid trucks carrying medicine and food supplies entered the Gaza Strip on Saturday from Egypt, Palestinian group Hamas said in a statement, Al Jazeera. This comes following days of Israeli siege over the region following Hamas attack.