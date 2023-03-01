India

Telangana: 16-year-old student dies by suicide in classroom

The student hanged himself with a nylon rope, the police said

A 16-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in a classroom at his college near Hyderabad, Telangana. According to reports, the first-year intermediate student hanged himself with a nylon rope. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He was from the nearby town of Narsingi and was discovered by his classmates, according to police.

College staff allegedly harassed the deceased

The student was allegedly tortured by his college faculty and suffered from depression. His father said that he had called out the principal for the harassment in the past, but it did not stop. Following the incident, the victim's family and student organizations protested outside the college. Furthermore, videos showing alleged harassment inside the college are being shared on social media.

Third case of student suicide in a week in Telangana

This is the third case of student suicide in a week in Telangana. On Sunday, an engineering student hanged herself in Warangal after her personal photos got leaked. Separately, a medical student died on Sunday days after attempting suicide in Warangal after being harassed by a senior doctor at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC).

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors, and its contact number is 18602662345.