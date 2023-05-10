India

Hyderabad: 103-year-old Kotwal building to receive heritage facelift

Written by Rishabh Raj May 10, 2023, 04:22 pm 2 min read

The work is expected to be completed in the next six months

Hyderabad's Nizam-era Kotwal office building in Purani Haveli is getting a much-needed makeover. It used to be the police commissioner's headquarters from 1920 to 2002. During the time of the Nizam, way back in 1847, the city police came into existence. Now, it is time to restore its grandeur, preserving its rich history and making it a sight to behold once again.

The building's existence is intertwined with Hyderabad's history

"Bulldozed by time, this vintage structure would have vanished from the Hyderabad landscape. Nevertheless, the city police decided to restore this structure since its existence is intertwined with the history of the city and served as an essential landmark," said a Hyderabad Police press note.

Police Commissioner reviewed the restoration plan recently

The Commissioner of Police, CV Anand, recently visited the office in Hyderabad's old city. The office is currently being used as his camp office and also serves as the office for the Deputy Commissioner of Police in the south zone. During the visit, he reviewed the restoration plan and process that is scheduled to commence shortly.

Take a look at this tweet shared by C.V. Anand

Restoration to be supported by GreenKo, managed by Deccan Terrain

The GreenKo group is funding the restoration of the Kotwal building and Deccan Terrain Private Limited will be in charge of the project. Police Commissioner Anand expressed his gratitude to Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, the CEO and MD of GreenKo, for sponsoring the restoration. The work is expected to be completed in the next six months, said Commissioner Anand.

MD of Deccan Terrain delivered a presentation to police officials

During a meeting, Mir Barkatullah Khan, the Managing Director of Deccan Terrain, delivered a presentation to the police officials. He assessed the current state of the building, explained the restoration process, and discussed the anticipated results. It was an informative session where Mr. Khan shared valuable insights about the building's condition and the exciting transformation that lies ahead.

Anand kicked off the restoration project by revealing the plaque

With a symbolic gesture, Anand initiated the restoration project by uncovering a plaque, sparking a flood of memories from his previous role at the Purani Haveli office. "I noticed that its condition is deteriorating till one day the roof caved in. But being a Hyderabadi, I felt it is our responsibility to conserve and revive these heritage structures," he said.