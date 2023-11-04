Chhattisgarh: BJP leader allegedly killed by Naxalites ahead of elections

By Ramya Patelkhana 08:07 pm Nov 04, 202308:07 pm

The incident took place in the insurgency-hit Narayanpur district of Chattisgarh

In a shocking incident, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chattisgarh, Ratan Dubey, was allegedly hacked to death by Naxalites on Saturday. The incident took place in the insurgency-hit Narayanpur district's Kaushalnar Market area. Dubey was campaigning for the state's upcoming assembly elections when he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. Bastar Range Inspector General Sundarraj P said that a team is investigating the murder, and potential Naxalite involvement will be confirmed after the probe.

Dubey was top BJP district unit leader

Dubey was reportedly the vice president of the BJP's Narayanpur district unit. He was also a District Panchayat member from the Dhodai area. Senior BJP leader Om Mathur condemned Dubey's killing and condoled his death. In an X post, he stated, "I am deeply saddened by the brutal murder of Chhattisgarh BJP's Narayanpur Assembly convenor and Narayanpur district vice president Ratan Dubey ji by Naxalites during the campaign. The entire party condemns this cowardly incident."

Concerns of security, safety ahead of polls

The shocking incident happened just three days before the first phase of Chhattisgarh's scheduled assembly elections. These elections will occur in two phases: on Tuesday (November 7) and November 17. Dubey's murder has sent shockwaves through the state's political landscape, leading to condemnation from various leaders. It has also raised concerns about security and safety during the election period, as efforts are being made to ensure a peaceful and fair electoral process in Chhattisgarh.

Ongoing investigation and impact on BJP

Authorities are currently investigating Dubey's murder to find any potential links to Naxalities behind this heinous act. Meanwhile, the loss of an influential leader like Dubey is a significant blow to the BJP in the run-up to the polls. Notably, Narayanpur is among the 20 assembly constituencies going to polls on Tuesday, while elections for the remaining 90 seats will be held on November 17. The vote counting is scheduled for December 3.

Previous attack on BJP worker

The incident comes days after the murder of a BJP worker, Birju Taram, in Chhattisgarh on October 20. Taram was shot dead by suspected Maoists in Sarkheda village in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district. Following the murder, the BJP claimed it was part of the "targeted killings" of its workers ahead of the assembly polls in the state.