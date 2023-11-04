Gujarat: 15-year-old dies of suspected cardiac arrest inside exam hall

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:17 pm Nov 04, 202304:17 pm

Teen girl dies of suspected cardiac arrest while entering exam hall in Gujarat's Amreli

A 15-year-old girl reportedly died from a heart attack while entering the examination hall in Gujarat on Friday. Identified as Sakshi Rajosara, the victim was a class nine student at the Shantaba Gajera School in Rajkot's Amreli town and a resident of Jasdan. After the deceased collapsed inside the classroom, she was immediately transferred to a hospital by the school staff. However, Rajosara was declared dead upon arrival.

Body of deceased teen sent for postmortem

The dead body of the 15-year-old girl has been sent for a postmortem to determine the cause of her untimely demise, according to The Times of India. It is also reported that the medical authorities are working diligently to uncover any underlying medical conditions or aspects that might have led to the tragic event.

Heart attack deaths in Gujarat during Navratri

The student's death comes just a few weeks after ten people, including a thirteen-year-old boy, died within 24 hours in Gujarat. Tragically, all these deaths in the state were linked to heart attacks while performing Garba during Navratri festivities. During the first six days of Navratri, nearly 108 emergency ambulance services reportedly received 521 calls related to heart issues and 609 calls for shortness of breath.

Health minister's reaction to heart attack deaths

While addressing the heart attack deaths during the Garba festival last month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has done a detailed study recently. "The study says that those who have had severe COVID-19 and enough amount of time has not passed should avoid overexertion, and overwork out, running or over-exercising for at least a year or two, to avoid heart attacks," he added.

Heat-related cardiovascular deaths may increase by 162%: Study

High temperatures caused by greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution are reportedly increasing the risk of heart attacks. A recent study predicts a 162% increase in cardiovascular-related mortality due to excessive heat in the United States (US) by the middle of the century.