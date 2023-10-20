Mahua Moitra's defamation case to be heard on October 31

Delhi HC will hear Moitra's case on October 31

All India Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra's defamation plea has been listed for hearing in the Delhi High Court on October 31. Moitra had filed a defamation case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey, lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and several media houses. Dubey had accused her of asking questions in Parliament against the Adani group in return for cash from Darshan Hiranandani.

Moitra's counsel withdraws from defamation case

Reportedly, Moitra's case was postponed after her lawyer, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, withdrew, citing a conflict of interest. "I am no longer concerned with the case I have withdrawn from the case," he said. Notably, she had asked the court for directions to take down defamatory claims against her. But Hiranandani had supported the claims, accepting that he did pay her for shooting questions in Parliament.

