Chhattisgarh: Speeding car rams into a religious procession

Written by Saurabh Das Mail Published on Oct 15, 2021, 08:46 pm

In a shocking incident, a speeding vehicle rammed into a religious procession, killing one person and injuring around 20 others in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur. The car, which is a maroon-colored Mahindra Xylo with a Madhya Pradesh number plate, drove into a group of devotees going for the immersion of an idol of Goddess Durga. Here are more details.

Information

The video of the incident has gone viral

The video of the shocking incident has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Gaurav Aggarwal, a resident of Pathalgaon in Jashpur. His body was reportedly taken to the Pathalgaon Civil Hospital; the injured have also been rushed to the hospital. Block Medical Officer James Minj also informed that two more patients have been referred to other hospitals.

Information

Two accused have been arrested

Following the incident, furious locals chased the vehicle and found it abandoned in a ditch with the rear windshield and windows broken and doors flung open. Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Police has arrested the two accused identified as 21-year-old Bablu Vishwakarma and 26-year-old Shishupal Sahu. Both the accused are residents of Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district and were driving through Chhattisgarh.

Quote

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed grief over the incident. He said, "The Jashpur incident is very sad and heartbreaking. The culprits were immediately arrested. Prima facie action has also been taken against the police who appeared guilty. An inquiry has been ordered. No one will be spared. Justice will be done to all. May God rest the soul of the departed."

Similar incident

A similar incident happened recently in Lakhimpur Kheri

This incident reminds us of another similar incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. A convey led by a car—in which Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was present—drove into a crowd of protesting farmers. The incident led to violence and the death of eight people. Ashish Mishra, along with 13 people, has been named in the FIR.