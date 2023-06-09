India

Hyderabad: Minor girl dies by suicide, family suspects 'black magic'

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Edited by Chanshimla Varah Jun 09, 2023, 01:08 pm 2 min read

Girl allegedly hangs self in Hyderabad, parents suspect black magic

A class 12 student reportedly died by suicide in Telangana's Hyderabad on Wednesday night. The victim's family has allegedly claimed that she died due to kshudra pooja (black magic). According to the news outlet India Today, the incident took place within the Kulsumpura Police Station limits, and the minor girl was found hanging at her residence in Bharat Nagar.

Victim's family found lamps and lemons near their home

The victim's family also stated that for the past eight days, some unknown individuals had been performing black magic on the girl. They also alleged to have found lamps and lemons close to the entrance to the house every morning. Reportedly, the victim girl's family also informed the police about it, but no action was taken.

Victim girl's family blames black magic for suicide: Report

"Ever since Amavasya (new moon day), unknown persons were dropping lemons, turmeric, and other material outside our house. Since then, my sister started behaving differently," a family member of the victim told the news outlet Times of India. "We suspect that someone has done black magic, and it was due to its impact she committed suicide," they stated.

Details on minor girl's suicide

On Wednesday morning, someone allegedly dropped something in front of the house once again, and after seeing that, the victim reportedly turned dull. When her father went to pick up her mother in the evening, the minor girl came down to the ground floor from the floor above and died by suicide by hanging herself.

Kulsumpura police initiate probe into minor girl's death

Upon being informed, the police immediately arrived at the incident site and moved her body to a hospital for a post-mortem. The Kulsumpura Police has reportedly registered a case of suicide and also ruled out any black magic behind her death. Meanwhile, Kulsumpura Police inspector T Ashok Kumar also confirmed that the victim's family didn't mention "black magic" in their official complaint.

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +919999666555 (call and WhatsApp).

