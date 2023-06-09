India

Odisha train tragedy: School-turned-morgue demolished after corpses terrify students

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 09, 2023, 12:32 pm 1 min read

The school was used to keep the dead bodies of Odisha train accident victims

The Bahanaga Nodal High School in Balasore, which was turned into a temporary morgue for the Odisha train accident victims, has been demolished, News18 reported. This is because students and staff have refused to enter the premises when it reopens after summer vacation on June 16. The tragedy has reportedly created superstitions about the place being haunted.

Dead bodies were kept in school's hall, 6 classrooms

According to the report, six classrooms and a hall in the school were used to keep hundreds of bodies, many of them disfigured. Since then, the last traces of death have been removed, and the entire building has been sanitized. However, locals were afraid of the place so much that they wanted the building to be demolished and reconstructed.

Odisha government to arrange counseling for students, staff

Appealing to people not to spread fear, Balasore Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde had earlier said, "This 65-year-old school has transformed over the years. There is a science laboratory on campus that should lead the way, not superstition." Meanwhile, the state government is reportedly planning to arrange expert counseling for students and staff to help them accept the reality of the horrific incident.

