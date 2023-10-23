Delhi Police probing human trafficking angle in Swiss woman's murder

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:46 pm Oct 23, 202301:46 pm

The Delhi Police is reportedly exploring the "human trafficking angle" in the murder of 30-year-old Swiss woman Nina Berger, whose body was found in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area last week, NDTV reported. Authorities have arrested Gurpreet Singh (33), who allegedly invited Berger to India and is accused of strangling her. Meanwhile, the investigating team reportedly found pictures and contact information of several women on Singh's phone, Rs. 2 crore at his residence, and a huge amount in his bank account.

Weapons, SIM cards, car under sex worker's name found: Report

Police sources told NDTV that they recovered three firearms, ammunition, four mobile phones, and 12 SIM cards from Singh's home. He has allegedly been using a car registered under the Aadhaar card of a sex worker, which prompted officials to investigate his potential involvement in human trafficking, they said. To broaden the scope of the inquiry, the Delhi Police has notified other investigative agencies, especially central agencies, to assist them in the case.

Suspect claims relationship with victim, alleges infidelity

Earlier on Sunday, Singh reportedly informed police that he met Berger through the Omegle chat app and had visited her in Switzerland on multiple occasions. He allegedly stated that he intended to marry Berger but believed she was having an affair. As a result, he invited her to India, allegedly killed her, and dumped her body near a government school in Delhi. The police identified Singh as the suspect using CCTV footage but noted that his statements have been inconsistent.

How police describe crime scene

According to cops, when Berger's body was discovered, her legs and hands were found tied with metal chains. The upper part of her body was covered with a black garbage disposal plastic bag, they said. They claimed the grim discovery was made near the boundary wall of a civic-run school, sending shockwaves through the local community. Soon the police registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused. Subsequently, they arrested Singh, who allegedly confessed to the crime.

Grave scenario of human trafficking in India

This case has put the spotlight on the grave issue of human trafficking in India. As per the 2021 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the police registered 2,189 cases under the Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) across India. However, only 16% of them saw convictions. "More than 98% of 5,156 trafficking victims identified (in 2020) by (local) authorities were Indian," a report by the US Department of State said, claiming India failed to meet the minimum standards to eliminate trafficking.