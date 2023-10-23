Wagh Bakri director Parag Desai passes away aged 49
Oct 23, 2023 11:47 am
The director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, Parag Desai passed away on Sunday aged 49, the company announced on social media on Monday. He was attacked by stray dogs outside his residence on October 15. He suffered grave injuries trying to ward off the attack, Ahmedabad Mirror reported. He died of a brain hemorrhage while undergoing treatment at Zydus Hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.
