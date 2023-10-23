Wagh Bakri director Parag Desai passes away aged 49

Wagh Bakri director Parag Desai passes away aged 49

By Prateek Talukdar 11:47 am Oct 23, 2023

The director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, Parag Desai passed away on Sunday aged 49, the company announced on social media on Monday. He was attacked by stray dogs outside his residence on October 15. He suffered grave injuries trying to ward off the attack, Ahmedabad Mirror reported. He died of a brain hemorrhage while undergoing treatment at Zydus Hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Prominent leaders condole with Desai's family