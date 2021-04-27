Narendra Modi's aunt dies during COVID-19 treatment

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 12:08 am

Narmadaben Modi, the aunt of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment for the viral disease in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. She was 80 years old.

Narmadaben, who lived in the New Ranip area of the city with her children, died at a civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad has notably the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Here are more details.

Details

Narmadaben was admitted to hospital 10 days ago

Prahlad Modi, the PM's younger brother, told the news agency PTI, "Our aunt Narmadaben was admitted to the civil hospital some ten days ago after her condition deteriorated following coronavirus infection."

"She breathed her last at the hospital today," he said.

Her husband Jagjivandas, the brother of the PM's father Damodardas, had died many years ago, said Prahlad.

Gujarat

How bad is the outbreak in Gujarat?

Ahmedabad reported 5,679 new cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 1,49,709.

Overall, the state has reported 14,340 new cases, the highest rise in a single day so far.

The state's tally climbed to 5,10,373, out of which, 1,21,461 cases are active infections.

With a record 158 fatalities in a day, the COVID-19 toll in Gujarat rose to 6,486.

Outbreak

India reports 1,76,36,307 cases, 1,97,894 deaths

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Tuesday morning, India reported a total of 1,76,36,307 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 1,97,894.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,45,56,209 patients have recovered, while 28,82,204 cases involve active infections.

In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 3,23,144 new infections and 2,771 fresh fatalities.

14,52,71,186 vaccine doses have been administered so far.