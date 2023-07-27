Minister Prahlad Patel blackmailed with porn video call, 2 arrested

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 27, 2023 | 11:32 am

The incident occurred in June (Photo credit: Twitter/@prahladspatel)

The Delhi Police arrested two men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur for allegedly making "sextortion calls" to Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh Patel, reported PTI. According to the police, the accused—Mohammad Wakeel and Mohammad Sahib— were held earlier this month after Patel's personal secretary, Alok Mohan, reported the incident in late June.

Patel received threat call in June

The police said Patel received a video call on WhatsApp from an unknown number. As soon as he picked it up, a pornographic clip started playing. Later, he received another call, and the person threatened to release his video on social media. The police said they tracked the phone numbers, laid down a trap with the help of local informers, and arrested the culprits.

Main culprit still absconding

The culprits were found to be part of an organized "sextortion" racket. Officials said the mastermind of the scam, Mohammad Sabir, is still absconding, and the cops are trying to nab him. The Delhi Police's crime branch unit is investigating the matter.

