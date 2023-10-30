Telangana: MP stabbed while campaigning for assembly polls

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:41 pm Oct 30, 202304:41 pm

KCR party MP stabbed while campaigning for Telangana Assembly polls

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was on Monday stabbed in Surampalli village of Telangana's Siddipet district, reports said. The attack took place while he was campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections. Reportedly, the MP was walking toward a pastor's residence in the village when an unidentified man allegedly walked up to him and stabbed him in the stomach with a knife.

BRS MP hospitalized after attack, condition stable

Soon after the incident, the attacker was reportedly caught and beaten by the BRS workers attending the rally. Speaking to PTI, Siddipet Commissioner of Police (CP) N Swetha confirmed that the attacker has been taken into custody and a probe is underway. After the attack, Reddy was shifted to a Gajwel government hospital, and his condition is said to be currently stable.

Visuals from Surampalli village after knife attack on BRS MP

All you need to know about Reddy

Reddy is the incumbent MP from the Medak Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana. He won the Lok Sabja seat in a 2014 by-poll after BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao resigned from the seat after becoming Telangana's chief minister. Recently, he was named as the BRS candidate from Dubbak to take on incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raghunandan in the upcoming assembly polls.

Details on upcoming Telangana assembly polls

This development comes just a month before the assembly polls in Telangana, scheduled to take place on November 30. This time, the state will likely witness a triangular contest between the BRS, the Congress, and the BJP. Currently, in the Telangana Assembly, the BRS has 101 seats, the Congress has five, the BJP has three, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has seven.