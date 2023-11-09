US: Indian student, stabbed for 'looking weird,' dies from injuries

Nov 09, 2023

An Indian student who was stabbed at a fitness center in the United States (US) on October 29 died at a hospital on Wednesday from the injuries he suffered during the attack. Varun Raj Pucha, a 24-year-old computer science student at Valparaiso University in Indiana, was stabbed in the head by accused Jordan Andrade. Andrade has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Details on October 29 attack on Indian student

According to the police, the accused walked into the massage room of the gym and found Pucha, whom he didn't know but found "a little weird." Andrade told the cops that he felt threatened by Pucha and reacted accordingly. During the entire encounter, the victim didn't initiate any physical contact and reportedly remained seated. The only physical contact happened when Pucha tried to push Andrade away after he had initiated the attack.

Killed Pucha with knife in self-defense: Accused to police

Andrade maintained that he acted in self-defense, characterizing himself as a "defensive fighter" who used a knife to eliminate a threat. He acknowledged pulling the knife out of his pocket, which he typically uses for opening boxes at his workplace. The accused has pleaded not guilty before the court, according to the Chicago Tribune.

University offers support to Pucha's family, plans memorial service

In an official release, the university Pucha was studying at expressed their grief over the 24-year-old's sudden death and extended their condolences to his friends and family. "A service of remembrance and memorial for Varun is being planned on campus for November 16, 2023, and details will be sent to the Valparaiso University campus community via email," it added.

Details on student's background

The victim came to America in August 2022 to pursue a Master's in Computer Science and was expected to return home (Telangana's Khammam) next year after completing his course. Speaking to ABC7 Chicago, Pucha's cousin said that the 24-year-old remained unconscious at the hospital in Fort Wayne since the attack and only had movement on one side of his body before his death.

US state department condemned brutal attack

While reacting to the attack on Pucha, the US state department spokesperson last week labeled it as "deeply" disturbing. "We (US) are deeply disturbed by reports of a brutal attack against Indian graduate student Varun Raj Pucha. We defer to local law enforcement for any questions about this ongoing case," the top official told the news agency ANI.