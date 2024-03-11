Next Article

Kate Middleton hasn't been seen in public for weeks, raising doubts about her well-being

Why media agencies withdrew official, 'latest' photo of Princess Kate

By Isha Sharma 11:12 am Mar 11, 202411:12 am

What's the story For the past several days, social media has been abuzz with conspiracy theories about the "disappearance" of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales and wife of Prince William. Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in January and hasn't been publicly seen since, raising doubts about her health and well-being. To combat these claims, Kensington Palace recently released a photo of her with her three children, though it has only aggravated the matter since the photo has been labeled "manipulated."

Suspicion

The concern and subsequent action taken by media agencies

Several media agencies, including the Associated Press (AP), Reuters, Getty Images, and Agence France-Presse (AFP), have withdrawn the photo. The agencies cited concerns that the image was not completely accurate. The AP noted that "the source had manipulated the image," and there was an "inconsistency in the alignment" of Princess Charlotte's (Middleton's daughter's) left hand. The AFP also confirmed the image had been "altered" without providing further details.

AP's statement

Here's what AP said

AP told Sky News, "The Associated Press initially published the photo, which was issued by Kensington Place. The AP later retracted the image because, at close inspection, it appears that the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP's standards." AP also sent out a "Kill Notification" stating, "Clients please be advised that the following story has been killed and should no longer be used."

Social media doubts

Photo is being widely shared on X

The image, allegedly taken by Prince William, was shared on social media by @KensingtonPalace with the caption, "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months." Eagle-eyed social media users began an online "investigation," pointing out how the kids' outfits looked "suspicious" and the background (with leaves on the trees) was "not possible at this time of this year." Meanwhile, it's still up on @KensingtonPalace's account.

Health

Middleton underwent surgery almost two months ago

Middleton reportedly underwent the surgery on January 16 at the London Clinic. The palace earlier mentioned that she is expected to resume her public responsibilities after Easter. Presently, she is recovering at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. A source from the Palace earlier told PEOPLE that Middleton was "doing well." The palace also declared that it was her "wish that her personal medical information remains private." People, however, think that she has "divorced her husband" and hence, is avoiding the media.