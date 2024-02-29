Next Article

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, underwent an abdominal surgery in January

Where is Princess Kate Middleton? All about her surgery recovery

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:58 pm Feb 29, 202404:58 pm

What's the story Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is presently staying away from public appearances. Why, you wonder? It is because she is recuperating from a scheduled abdominal surgery that occurred on January 16 at the London Clinic. The palace revealed the news, mentioning that Middleton is expected to resume her public responsibilities after Easter. Presently, she is recovering at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. A source from Kensington Palace told PEOPLE that Middleton was "doing well."

Public duties

She is expected to return to public outings in March

The palace's initial announcement regarding Middleton's surgery and recovery indicated that she was not likely to return to public duties until after Easter. The royal family typically attends church on Easter, and it is uncertain if she will join them in late March. Last year marked the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared as a family of five at the event, as their youngest child, Prince Louis, made his Easter debut.

Request for personal space

Maintaining normality for her children

Middleton expressed her wish to maintain a sense of normalcy for her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, throughout her surgery and recovery period. An initial announcement from Kensington Palace stated, "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible." Prince William has also put his royal duties on hold to support his family during this time.

Health update

She demanded privacy concerning her medical information

Unlike King Charles III, who openly discussed his enlarged prostate procedure and cancer diagnosis, Middleton opted for privacy concerning her medical details. The palace declared that it was her "wish that her personal medical information remains private." They also mentioned that updates on her progress would only be given when there is significant new information to share. The health issue for which she underwent surgery, was confirmed to be non-cancerous.

Support from her husband

Prince William returned to royal duties this month

Prince William expressed his gratitude for the supportive messages received during an investiture ceremony on February 7. "It means a great deal to us all," he said. After staying away from the public eye during Middleton's hospitalization and home recovery, he resumed his royal duties by hosting an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and attending London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner. He has since visited the British Red Cross headquarters, held another investiture ceremony, and attended the BAFTAs.