03:58 pm Mar 10, 2024

What's the story United Kingdom is the world's second-least happy country, according to the 2024 Global Mind Project report by Sapien Labs. This annual report, which began in 2019, measures the mental well-being of 400,000 people in over 70 countries. It employed a Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) to evaluate different dimensions of mental health. Participants were classified according to their scores, which span from "thriving" to "distressed" categories. Uzbekistan recorded the lowest average MHQ at 48, with the UK closely trailing at 49.

According to the Global Mind Project report, factors like language, culture, and economic development may influence a country's MHQ scores. Russian-speaking Central Asia, English-speaking South Asia, and nations in the Core Anglosphere ranked in the bottom third. In contrast, Spanish-speaking Latin American countries made up the top half of the rankings. The Dominican Republic topped the list as the happiest country, with an average MHQ of 91, followed by Sri Lanka and Tanzania.

Besides being the second-most unhappy country, the UK also had the highest percentage of people struggling mentally, with 35% of respondents describing themselves as "distressed." The report points to a global decline in mental well-being since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with no signs of recovery in recent years. By understanding the factors and working to improve mental health, the UK can strive for a better future and a happier population.