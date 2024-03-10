Next Article

The 25-year-old was last seen leaving her residence in Queens on March 1

Indian woman with 'bipolar disorder' goes missing in New York

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:14 pm Mar 10, 202401:14 pm

What's the story An Indian woman, suffering from biploar disorder, has reportedly gone missing in New York City, United States (US), and the police are seeking information from the public to help locate her. Identified as Ferin Khoja, the 25-year-old was last seen leaving her residence in Queens on March 1 at around 11:00pm. According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), she was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, a green sweater, and blue jeans.

Search underway to locate Khoja

As per reports, the NYPD has disclosed that Khoja "suffers from bipolar disorder." The 112 Precinct Detective Squad is "endeavoring to locate" Khoja, according to the police department, which also released her photo. The Consulate General of India in New York has also been notified about the case and is working to get details about Khoja and her whereabouts.

All you need to know about bipolar disorder

Formerly called manic depression, bipolar disorder is a mental health disorder that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional lows (depression) and highs (mania or hypomania). There are three types of bipolar disorder. All three involve noticeable changes in mood, energy, and activity levels. These moods range from excessively "up," exhilarated, and angry, to very "down," sad, indifferent, or hopeless (known as depressive episodes). These mood shifts can make it challenging to do routine chores.

Previous missing incident involving Indian national

The missing case of Khoja comes just a few months after another Indian student, Neel Acharya, went missing in the US and was later discovered dead on Purdue University campus in Indiana. Acharya was reported missing on January 28 of this year and confirmed dead two days later. In another unrelated event, another Indian national tragically died in a New York residential building fire in February.