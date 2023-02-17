Lifestyle

New York Fashion Week 2023: Top fashion moments

Written by Sneha Das Feb 17, 2023, 05:45 pm 3 min read

These interesting fashion moments ruled the New York Fashion Week 2023 runway

The New York Fashion Week 2023 concluded recently, and this year witnessed some creative and controversial designs on the runway by popular designers. The six-day event featured shows from brands like Thom Browne, Prabal Gurung, Eckhaus Latta, Rodarte, and Coach. This year's fashion week showcased some iconic backdrops and grand architecture. Here are some top NYFW fashion moments.

Prabal Gurung paid homage to his Nepalese roots

Nepali-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung represented his traditional culture through his designs in this year's fashion week. He installed a luxurious blue light display at the New York Public Libraby's main branch and his collection showcased the Buddhist concept of anichya. His models walked the ramp wearing sindoor or vermillion. Fur-wired jackets, sheer dresses, and metallic gold prints were the highlights of his show.

Tory Burch showcased deconstructed looks on the runway

American mid-luxury fashion label Tory Burch made an unexpected twist to its autumn/winter collection which was showcased at the Beaux Arts style Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank in Manhattan. The brand's February 13 show served as a creative surprise with deconstructed looks in rich fabrics and colors on a dramatic backdrop. The show featured neutral classic colors with splashes of metallics in shoes and purses.

Michael Kors' experimented with statement over-the-top accessories

Luxury brand Michael Kors debuted its fall/winter 2023 runway collection on the final day of the fashion week in a space covered with a futuristic metal walkway and birch trees. The collection featured fringe accentuations, metal belts, wraparound sunglasses, fringe and fur shawls, and over-the-top mineral necklaces. From bohemian flare pants and power suiting to animal-printed dresses, the collection reflected a '70s-'80s vibe.

Brands like Khaita and Melke experimented with funky ribbon bows

This season's fashion week saw several designers using ribbon bows in their outfit collections. These bows have been featured as a fun add-on or the star of the outfit. Brands like Rodarte and Khaite reflected a dark academic feel to their outfit collection by cinching necks with black ribbons. Gender-fluid clothing brand Melke used black and blue bows in a statement-making sheer blue top.

Rodarte's gothic beauty collection

American clothing brand Rodarte opened the New York Fashion Week with their slightly sinister goth fairy beauty collection. Heavy on gothic glamor, Victoriana, and 1930s silhouette, the collection was featured in a backdrop of a glittering silver banquet, complete with candelabras and cakes. Vampy black velvet gowns with plunging necklines, giant, cocoon-like gowns covered in tinsel, and exaggerated siren eyes defined the collection.