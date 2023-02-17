Lifestyle

5 stylish blouses every woman should own in her wardrobe

The season of weddings, festivities, and celebrations is here, and our social media feeds are filled with countless outfit inspirations. While Indian festivities are incomplete without flaunting a gorgeous saree, an elegant designer blouse plays a vital role in amping up your saree look. Sisters and co-founders Sujata and Taniya Biswas of Suta take us through some interesting saree blouse styles.

V-neck blouses

According to Sujata Biswas, V-neck blouses are a wardrobe staple and a perfect choice for a simple yet elegant look. The beautiful neckline allows you to flaunt statement choker necklaces. It also highlights your face and creates a longer, leaner silhouette. "You can either go for an elegant brocade V-neck blouse, easy-breezy cotton printed one, or something in rich solid color," she recommends.

Halter tie reversible blouses

One of the most space-saving clothing pieces to be in your wardrobe is the halter-tie reversible blouse. It can be styled with almost any saree﻿. You can also pair it with lehengas﻿. Go for a soft viscose halter tie reversible blouse and style it with mul cotton sarees. According to co-founder Taniya Biswas, choker necklaces, and statement earrings look great with halter necklines.

Puffed sleeve blouses

If you like retro and chic fashion, then try a signature puffed sleeve blouse with your saree this time to add a stylish and vintage element to your ensemble. You can go for puffed sleeve blouses in fabrics like organza, viscose, modal, or cotton and style them with elegant silk or soft mul sarees. These blouse styles narrow the waistline and accentuate the shoulders.

Brocade blouses

"If you are looking for something traditional with a regal touch, style your sarees with brocade blouses," suggests Taniya. To create a festive lookbook, style these blouses with traditional silk sarees like Kanjeevaram and gold jewelry to add that extra oomph to your overall look. You can go for a complete contrast brocade blouse, a saree color blouse, or a border color contrast blouse.

Printed cotton blouses

With the summer season around the corner, cotton is one of the best fabrics to choose for blouses during this time for comfort and breathability. Soft-printed cotton blouses can be styled for everyday wear with lightweight simple sarees. You can also wear them to your workplace as they scream elegance and sophistication. You can accessorize these cotton blouses with oxidized jewelry.