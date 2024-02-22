The affected models were made in China

Toshiba recalls 17mn laptop adapters due to fire hazard

Feb 22, 2024

What's the story Toshiba is recalling millions of laptop AC adapters, after numerous reports of them catching fire and causing minor burns have emerged. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that around 16.8 million adapters, sold in the US and Canada between April 2008 and April 2014, are affected. The recall includes adapters sold individually and those bundled with Toshiba laptops at various retailers and on the company's official website.

Dynabook Americas Inc, previously known as Toshiba PC Company, revealed that these Chinese-made adapters might overheat and cause a spark, posing a burn and fire risk. The firm has received 679 complaints of adapters catching fire, melting, and burning, along with 43 claims of minor burn injuries. The adapters were priced between $25 (around Rs. 2,070) and $75 (roughly Rs. 6,200).

If you've purchased one of these recalled adapters, stop using it immediately and contact Dynabook for free replacement. Over 60 model numbers are getting recalled, and you can check online to see if your adapter is affected and get replacement instructions. For a replacement, send a photo of your adapter with the power cord, to dba-acadapter2024@dynabook.com. Approximately 15.5 million recalled adapters were retailed in the US, while the rest were sold in Canada.