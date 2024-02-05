The path of totality is predicted to span between 174-196km wide

Total solar eclipse on April 8: What makes it special?

What's the story Get ready for an awe-inspiring cosmic spectacle in April 2024, as a total solar eclipse will grace the skies above the US, Canada, and Mexico. This celestial event is anticipated to be even more thrilling than the one which took place in August 2017. According to NASA, this will be due to "differences in the path, timing, and scientific research opportunities."

Wider path of totality

The upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, will boast a larger path of totality compared to its 2017 counterpart. This will allow more onlookers to marvel at the Moon, entirely obscuring the Sun and unveiling its corona. The path of totality is predicted to span between 174-196km wide across North America, as opposed to the 100-114km range in 2017. An estimated 31.6 million people reside within this path, with an additional 150 million living within 322km of it.

Longer duration of totality

The 2024 total solar eclipse, will showcase a longer duration of totality than 2017. The maximum duration will reach four minutes and 28 seconds near Torreon, Mexico. In Texas, totality will persist for roughly four minutes and 26 seconds at the center of the eclipse's path, while parts of Canada will experience up to three minutes and 21 seconds. NASA explains that totality duration decreases toward the edge of the path but diminishes slowly until close to the edge.

Increased solar activity

During the April eclipse, the Sun is likely to be in or near its solar maximum, a phase where its magnetic field becomes more intricate and active. This means streamers should be visible throughout the corona, and spectators will get a better chance of witnessing prominences, as per NASA. Prominences are bright, pink-colored curls or loops emerging from the Sun.