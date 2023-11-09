NASA rolls out ad-free, no-cost streaming service: Everything to know

By Sanjana Shankar 09:57 am Nov 09, 202309:57 am

NASA+ is accessible on both Android and iOS

NASA has unveiled its premier on-demand streaming platform, called NASA+, along with an enhanced app that delivers unique content from the space organization. The ad-free streaming service includes live launch broadcasts, exclusive video series, children's content, Spanish-language content, and the most recent news from NASA, among others. The digital platform can be accessed for free, on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, Roku, Apple TV, and online (plus.nasa.gov).

Original content available on NASA+

NASA+ provides users with Emmy Award-winning live coverage and original video series. The platform showcases documentary series about the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), animated kids' shows about planets and the universe, and personal stories of Black NASA astronauts. It will also stream behind-the-scenes footage of scientists working on NASA's first asteroid sample return mission, OSIRIS-REx, ultra-high-definition visuals of the cosmos set to music, and Spanish-language content featuring Hispanic and Latino NASA employees.

Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy on digital trifecta

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy stated, "NASA is a leader in the federal government for creating inspirational content that meets people where they are." She expressed enthusiasm for the "powerful trifecta" of the recently revamped NASA website, the debut of NASA+, and the upgraded NASA App. These platforms aim to make agency content more accessible, discoverable, and secure for the public. The space organization launched its revamped website earlier this year.

Check what's new with the upgraded NASA app

The NASA App displays an extensive array of content, including over 21,000 images, podcasts, news articles, and live event coverage, and boasts over 30 million downloads. New enhancements to the app include full access to on-demand streaming with NASA+, cloud push notifications, and notifications and sightings about the International Space Station (ISS). Users will also be able to rate, explore, and share images, and there are augmented reality features for viewing 3D models of NASA rockets, spacecraft, and rovers.