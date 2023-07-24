Technology

WhatsApp now lets you transfer chats between iPhones without iCloud

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 24, 2023 | 07:24 pm 2 min read

The chat transfer feature is a part of the latest iOS update for WhatsApp carrying version 23.14.79

Want to move your WhatsApp account and data to a new iPhone but don't want to use iCloud? Well, that is now possible. There is a new chat transfer feature that lets you move your chats to a new device with just a few steps. The latest functionality is a part of the latest iOS update for WhatsApp carrying version number 23.14.79.

Here's how to transfer chat history to your new iPhone

Download WhatsApp on your new phone and register using the contact number linked to your current WhatsApp account. Now, using your old handset, head to Settings>Chats>Transfer Chats to iPhone. Now, scan the QR code displayed on the new device and your chats will be transferred. The chat transfer feature is only accessible if you have installed the latest update from the App Store.

The new feature makes it easy to transfer WhatsApp history

Arguably, the best part about the chat transfer feature is that you do not have to rely on iCloud backup to shift your WhatsApp history from an old device to a new one. Along with being easy to use, the new functionality also saves you from the hassle of buying additional iCloud storage in case you have exhausted the free 5GB limit.

The update also brings landscape mode for video calls

In addition, the latest iOS update brings another feature: landscape mode for video calls. It provides a more expansive window while you are on video calls, allowing you to see more participants on the call screen as opposed to the limited view that portrait mode provides. The official changelog also mentions the option to silence unknown callers.

The features are currently being rolled out

The aforementioned features are a part of the WhatsApp update carrying version, 23.14.79. If you have not been able to access the functionalities, you will be able to do so in the coming days.