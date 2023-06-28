Technology

ChatGPT's iOS app can search internet with Bing: Here's how

Written by Athik Saleh June 28, 2023 | 11:29 am 2 min read

OpenAI recently introduced a ChatGPT app for iOS. The company has now equipped the app with the ability to surf the web. However, as expected, the chatbot will only use Microsoft Bing to search for information on the internet. The ChatGPT app on iOS has become a massive success. The new feature will further enhance its popularity.

Why does this story matter?

One of ChatGPT's biggest flaws was it was only capable of generating information up to 2021. Anything beyond that year was out of ChatGPT's reach. The ability to access the internet was ChatGPT's rival Google Bard's biggest advantage. OpenAI has been working on this for a while. The web version of the chatbot got Bing integration last month.

The new update added a 'Browsing' feature

The latest update to the ChatGPT app has added a new 'Browsing' feature. Users can access the internet with its help. It can be enabled from the 'New Features' section in settings. From there, users have to choose GPT-4 in the model switcher. Then tap 'Browse with Bing' from the dropdown menu. ChatGPT will surf the web after that.

Only ChatGPT Plus subscribers can access internet from the app

As has been the case with ChatGPT's new feature drops, the ability to access the internet is only available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. It is the same with the web version of the chatbot. Only premium subscribers can surf the web.

Bing integration makes ChatGPT more useful

During its Build event last month, Microsoft announced Bing will be the default search engine for ChatGPT. The integration of Bing makes ChatGPT a more useful assistant. From now on, users won't get made-up answers from the chatbot when they enter queries about recent events. This makes the chatbot a better research assistant too.

Bing is not the best search engine available

Users might be wondering why Bing is the only option on ChatGPT. Microsoft's multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI is the answer to that. However, this limits the chatbot's potential. Despite constant improvements, Bing is far from the best search engine available in the market. A Stanford study found that Bing's search results contained a lot of disinformation.