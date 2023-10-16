Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16

By Akash Pandey 09:26 am Oct 16, 202309:26 am

Some codes may not work in your region due to server restrictions (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿ has announced redeem codes for October 16. These codes let gamers unlock free rewards such as royale vouchers, costumes, weapons, skins, characters, and more. The rewards help them triumph over tough levels. Do note, that every code can only be used once per player. Generally, a code lasts for 12 to 18 hours, and it won't work after it expires. So make sure to act fast and redeem on time.

Perks of redeeming codes

Redeem codes provide players with access to a diverse range of in-game items and enhancements that can elevate their gaming experience. These rewards can encompass unique weapon skins with performance boosts, stylish character attire for expressing individuality, and other advantageous items that empower players in combat. Utilizing redeem codes presents an excellent opportunity for players to advance their gameplay without having to spend actual money on in-game purchases.

Check out the codes for October 16

Here are the codes for October 16. If a player misses out today, they'll have to wait for a fresh list to come out. ZHM9DKG3SG8RFSPJ, 7QJQPUKFGGAWWGZZ, M5KMMVXSXVPQJAVM, VUNA4TQNDUFCHUYS G9EEDPCQ4NLXTDMR, GBPMPZTYCCHYCXFG, LCBRGHDYWZBT88C9, TT2GXJ2CY3Y9YK69 AKN9AZRMM275JK9P, PUSKE37DXB9VTSBT, YW2MB79UGLBHSVBH, 29YBX5TW8JXBNJEJ SQRJ394HRKFTWSUB, 9673474Z7F3D479G, GPHT3VSH8WHSSDH2, 2E8RTSDE2JCYQCHM PPR9X8U785Q7N4X3, USWU58M3WT9MPYV6, 2WKG85659ZV3HH6M

How to unlock in-game items?

To cash in a Garena Free Fire MAX code, players should visit the official rewards redemption page, and log in with their account information. Once signed in, they need to type the redeem code into the designated box and hit the "Confirm" button. A valid and active code will offer a reward in their account within 24 hours. Players should keep an eye out for new codes and act fast to grab them before they're gone.