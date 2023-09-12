WhatsApp brings back tab-swiping feature in latest Android beta update

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 12, 2023 | 10:12 am 2 min read

The feature is currently accessible only to beta users (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp has released a new Android beta update (version 2.23.19.10), which reintroduces the popular tab-swiping feature. As the name suggests, the feature lets users swipe between different tabs within the app, say between calls and chats, with a swipe gesture. This option, which was previously removed due to non-compliance with Google's Material Design 3 guidelines, is currently available to certain beta users.

Aligning with Material Design 3 standards

WhatsApp has been working to update its interface to align with Material Design 3 standards, to provide a modern and visually appealing experience. Material 3 is the latest version of Google's open-source design system. A former Android beta update (version 2.23.16.17) that was released in August introduced a new interface but removed the ability to swipe between tabs, according toWABetaInfo. That update also introduced the bottom navigation bar and a redesigned chats tab, among other features.

It's unclear if the feature will be permanent

It's important to note that the tab-swiping feature remains against the Material Design 3 guidelines. While the feature has been reintroduced, it's unclear whether it will become a permanent addition to the app. Users can anticipate more updates in the future as WhatsApp continues to align with Material Design 3 standards and enhance the app's functionality.

The feature is currently limited to beta users

