Free Fire MAX codes for September 7: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 07, 2023 | 09:47 am 2 min read

The codes can be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has introduced its latest Booyah Pass for September. The Booyah Pass is a monthly subscription in the game that offers players a chance to grab exclusive rewards such as outfits, weapons, backpacks, and bundles. To claim all the rewards, players must upgrade the pass by completing various missions in the game. Players can also get access to additional in-game items by using redeemable codes. Check out the codes for today.

Here are the redeem codes for September 7

ZZZ7-6NT3-PDEH, V44Z-Z5YY-7EDS, XFW4-Z6Q8-83XZ, BR43-FMAP-YEZY. FFCM-CPSG-C9AC, XZJZ-E25W-EFAA, FFCM-CPSJ-99SR, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT. FF11-NJN5-YS3E, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2.

How to redeem the codes

To redeem the codes for today, players must visit the game's official rewards redemption website. Users must log in to their game account using either Facebook, Apple ID, Google, X, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Enter any of the redeem codes into the text box, and click on the confirm button. The rewards will be displayed in the game's mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Rewards offered by the September Booyah Pass

The rewards for the September Booyah Pass were leaked before it was officially announced. This month's theme is Jelly, and the rewards include the Jelly Tin Loot Box, Jelly Delight Bundle, Jelly Monster Loot Box, Jelly Platform Skyboard, and the Jelly Assault Banner. The Booyah Pass for this month can be obtained by visiting the game's store. Users can either get the Premium version for 499 diamonds or the Premium Plus for 999 diamonds.

