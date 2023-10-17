WhatsApp's latest update lets you search for status updates, Channels

1/3

Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp's latest update lets you search for status updates, Channels

By Sanjana Shankar 10:26 am Oct 17, 202310:26 am

The feature is currently accessible only to beta users

WhatsApp's latest update on the iOS beta version brings a handy search feature to the Updates tab, making it a breeze for users to find statuses and Channels. Initially available to a select group of beta testers, the feature is expected to reach more users in the coming days. With the added search functionality, users can effortlessly find specific updates among their list of followed channels and contacts.

2/3

Improved user experience with search feature

The addition of the search feature in the Updates tab tackles a common problem users faced since the launch of WhatsApp Channels. Before this, searching for status updates was a hassle due to the absence of a dedicated search function. By reintroducing the search feature, WhatsApp aims to enhance user experience and show its dedication to addressing user feedback. Users who opt to not follow any channel can now also collapse the section displaying recommended channels.

3/3

Compatibility and availability of new feature

The search feature within Updates is compatible with WhatsApp iOS beta update, version 23.21.1.72, but some users might access it by installing one of these builds: 23.21.1.70 and 2.23.21.1.71. Over time, the feature is expected to become more widely available. WhatsApp recently launched a similar search feature for Android beta users. This move suggests that WhatsApp is striving to offer a consistent experience across both Android and iOS platforms, ensuring all users can enjoy enhanced functionality and ease of use.