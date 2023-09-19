Garena Free Fire MAX's September 19 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey September 19, 2023

The redeemable codes are limited to gamers on Indian servers (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has introduced a new event called "New Lock On," featuring the exclusive Sonorous Graffiti Bundle. Players can spend diamonds to participate and have a chance to win various rewards, including the Sonorous Graffiti outfit, a fancy parachute skin, and a loot box. The event will offer thrilling gameplay and a chance to win amazing prizes. That said, the game also lets users bag redeemable codes to obtain free items and rewards.

Check out redeemable codes for September 19

Players can obtain free items in Garena Free Fire MAX by using redeemable codes. Here are the codes for September 19. FTYHTFY5TYHU758, FK2MHG5GS8H4JK1, FL019YO5KTIFDB4, F1VRG2HJYK5UI2L. F0OKJB2365R84J6, F18TK70Y8U2P568, FO84JU1HG02F365, F8G6R5H4T6J18UL. F03L6KJ5H8G1TEH, FR2JT68K5Y92BFD, F58XSAQ2AQ23456, F8YUIOK4L1M2N5G. F68TY477U1890O2, FL698M5N47H1Y2U, F8I98OKL741MN2G, F65R8T6Y7U4I1K2. FI9O25L8412AQ22, FJN2B5GF8TY41IO, F0P25L2KJHG0T63, F6798958O04PL2K.

How to claim the rewards?

To redeem codes in Garena Free Fire MAX, gamers need to visit the redemption website. They must log in to their game account using either Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Then, they need to enter any of the redeemable codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. The rewards will be displayed in their mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

