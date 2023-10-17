Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17

By Akash Pandey 09:20 am Oct 17, 202309:20 am

Some codes may have server restrictions (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX enthusiasts can now snag thrilling rewards with the redeem codes released for October 17. These 12-digit alphanumeric codes, generously provided by the game developers, serve as an appreciation gift to the gaming community. Players can score in-game items like skins, accessories, costumes, free diamonds, premium bundles, and more by using these codes. Check out the list of redeem codes for October 17.

Rules and restrictions for redemption process

Although there's no cap on the number of codes a player can redeem, each code can only be used once per person. Keep in mind that some codes might be region-specific, so it's wise to claim as many as possible to boost your chances of getting rewards. Also, to claim the goodies, gamers must head to the official redemption website and submit the code within the 12-18 hour window before it expires.

Use these codes to redeem rewards

Here are the redeem codes for October 17. FFAC2YXE6RF2, PCNF5CQBAJLK, FFCMCPSBN9CU, FFBBCVQZ4MWA FFCMCPSJ99S3, MCPW3D28VZD6, ZZZ76NT3PDSH, XZJZE25WEFJJ B3G7A22TWDR7X, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FFCMCPSUYUY7E, V427K98RUCHZ 3IBBMSL7AK8G, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, X99TK56XDJ4X MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFCMCPSEN5MX

Here's how to unlock in-game items

To claim Garena Free Fire MAX codes, gamers should visit the official rewards redemption page, and sign in with their registered gaming credentials. Now, they should type the redeem code into the designated box and tap the "Confirm" button. A valid and active code will offer a reward in the player's account within 24 hours. It is advised to keep an eye out for new codes and act fast to grab them before they're gone.