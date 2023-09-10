Garena Free Fire MAX codes for September 10

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for September 10

Written by Akash Pandey September 10, 2023 | 09:34 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX thrives in India despite being limited to Android (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has revealed a series of engaging events for September, offering players a chance to participate in challenges and win enticing rewards. That said, the game also continues to captivate its dedicated player base in several regions through its enhanced graphics and rewards redemption program. Each day, developers release a fresh set of codes that help players unlock exclusive in-game items without paying any real money.

Dive into diverse gaming with these codes

Players can take advantage of exclusive redeem codes on September 10 that promise exciting rewards. FF7MJ31CXKRG, FFPO8BS5JW2D, PJNF5CQBAJLK, F7AC2YXE6RF2 FHLOYFDHE34G, XGW4FNK7ATON, 67IBBMSL7AK8G, FEICJGW9NKYT KEYVGQC3CT8Q, FVRTNJ45IT8U, F4BHK6LYOU9I, F767T1BE456Y FFCMCPSJ99S3, BR43FMAPYEZZ, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FAGTFQRDE1XCF, FFCMCPSBN9CU NPYFATT3HGSQ, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, ZZZ76NT3PDSH FFCMCPSEN5MX, HNC95435FAGJ, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FFCMCPSUYUY7E MCPW3D28VZD6, EYH2W3XK8UPG

Here's how to claim the rewards

To redeem the codes and unlock rewards, you need to visit the redemption website of the game. Now, log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Then, enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. In case of a successful redemption, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours.

