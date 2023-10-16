WhatsApp will stop working on these Android smartphones by October-end

Users need to upgrade to newer Android versions (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

As the October 24 deadline looms, WhatsApp is gearing up to stop working on several older smartphones, leaving users with the choice to either upgrade their devices or lose access to the popular messaging app. This change mainly impacts devices running on Android 4.1 or earlier versions, including models from Samsung, HTC, Sony, and Motorola. To keep using WhatsApp, users will need to switch to smartphones with newer Android versions.

Reasons for discontinuation on older devices

WhatsApp's choice to drop support for older devices stems from the app's advanced features that are no longer compatible with outdated hardware and operating systems. Plus, the devices won't get any security updates from Google, making security breaches and other issues more likely. For a secure and dependable user experience, it's in the best interest of both WhatsApp and its users to promote upgrading to newer devices.

List of affected devices losing WhatsApp support

Some well-known devices losing WhatsApp support are the Samsung Galaxy S2, HTC One, Sony Xperia Z, LG Optimus G Pro, HTC Sensation, Samsung Galaxy S, HTC Desire HD, Motorola Xoom, Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, and Nexus 7. These older devices can't handle the latest features and security updates from WhatsApp and Google, which raises security concerns for both the company and its users.

WhatsApp's future AI-centric features

Owned by Meta (previously Facebook), WhatsApp plans to roll out AI-driven features like creating stickers, images, and answering questions. To take advantage of these cutting-edge features and maintain a secure user experience, powerful hardware, and up-to-date operating systems are essential. As a result, users of older devices must upgrade their smartphones to continue enjoying everything WhatsApp has to offer.