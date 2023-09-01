How revolutionary will 6G be? Samsung has an answer

Written by Rishabh Raj September 01, 2023 | 04:06 pm 2 min read

6G will support approximately 107 devices per square kilometer, reveals Samsung (Photo credit: Samsung newsroom)

Samsung has taken center stage in discussions about the future of connectivity at IFA 2023, with its groundbreaking insights into 6G technology. As the world witnesses the widespread adoption of the 5G network, its limitations have become increasingly apparent. The next generation of mobile networks, 6G, is poised to address the issues of 5G technology and introduce significant advancements.

6G: Where AI, XR, and lightning speed converge

Samsung highlighted the potential of 6G, especially when paired with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and XR (augmented, virtual, and mixed reality). Samsung also focused on some key improvements that 6G is set to bring, with the most notable being an increase in speed. However, Samsung believes that speed alone won't resolve the reliability and connection issues experienced with 5G. That's why 6G is designed to bolster these aspects, offering lower latency for swift and precise actions, even across vast distances.

Revolutionizing connection density

One of the game-changing aspects of 6G lies in its potential to revolutionize connection density. While 5G networks currently support approximately 10-11 devices per square kilometer, 6G is poised to take this to a whole new level by supporting approximately 107 devices simultaneously. This transformative feature means that more people will be able to access 6G networks simultaneously, ensuring a significantly higher level of connectivity for all.

Samsung's commitment to advancing 6G

Samsung is leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of advancing 6G technology. Serving as the Chair of ITU-R 6G Vision Group, the company plays a pivotal role in establishing global standards and best practices for 6G. Additionally, in 2019, Samsung Research established its Advanced Communications Research Center, further underscoring its unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of connectivity technologies.

By 2030, Samsung sees 6G going live

Looking ahead with great anticipation, Samsung envisions the commercial introduction of 6G by the end of 2030. As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the possibilities that 6G, in conjunction with AI and XR, bring to the table are genuinely thrilling. With a laser focus on speed, reliability, and heightened connection density, 6G holds the potential to revolutionize how we interact with the digital world and shape the trajectory of our future.

