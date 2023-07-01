Technology

Samsung's 55-inch Crystal 4K TV is 35% cheaper on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey July 01, 2023 | 04:39 pm 3 min read

The 55-inch Samsung Crystal TV supports ALLM (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has quite a good presence in India's mid-range smart TV market. With a variety of choices under the Crystal series, the brand hopes to provide an enhanced viewing experience at every price point. If you want to elevate your home entertainment, check out the deal on the 55-inch Samsung Crystal TV, which is selling with steep discounts via Amazon.

The 4K TVs offer higher pixels, sharper edges, and more vivid colors than Full-HD models. Being more technologically advanced, 4K TVs are the most preferred models in the mid-budget segment. Hence, brands aim to increase their footprint in this category. The 55-inch Crystal TV from Samsung generally sells at a slightly higher price. However, it becomes a meaningful choice with the current Amazon deal.

Take a look at the deals

The 55-inch Samsung Crystal TV is retailing on Amazon at Rs. 47,990, as opposed to its MRP of Rs. 64,900. Additionally, the e-commerce site is offering Rs. 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank debit/credit card EMI transactions. No-cost EMI option for leading bank cards is available. Moreover, you can save up to Rs. 2,500 in exchange for an old TV.

The TV boasts a range of color enhancement algorithms

The 55-inch Samsung Crystal TV features thin/proportional bezels, a detachable webcam, and a 20W speaker setup with Dolby Audio and Adaptive Sound. The smart TV offers a 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LED display with a 50Hz refresh rate and 178-degree viewing angle. The television features PurColor technology, HDR10+, Mega Contrast UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator, and Contrast Enhancer for improved color reproduction and smooth graphics.

It packs IoT sensors for light and camera

The 55-inch Samsung Crystal TV gets three HDMI ports, a USB port, and a 3.5mm jack. It includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Using Smart Things, the television seamlessly connects with all nearby smart devices. The onboard IoT sensor for light detects changes in illuminance. Similarly, the camera sensor alerts when intrusion is detected. In addition, Samsung TV Plus gives free access to 200+ channels.

The device has 8GB of onboard storage

The 55-inch Samsung Crystal TV is powered by Crystal Processor 4K, paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The device boots Tizen OS. It includes Auto Game Mode (ALLM), which allows faster frame transition and low latency during gaming. It also comes with Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite), which offers a 3D surround sound for an immersive audio experience.