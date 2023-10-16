Apple MacBook Pro, Air with M3 chipset launching in 2024

By Akash Pandey 11:50 am Oct 16, 202311:50 am

The 2023 MacBook Pro models were release in January (Photo credit: Apple)

The buzz around Apple's upcoming MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models is growing, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicting a 2024 release timeframe. The launch of the updated MacBook Air was initially expected in October 2024. However, Gurman now thinks it'll hit the market between the spring and summer of the same year. The refreshed MacBook Pro is likely to arrive earlier in the year, as both models are currently in different stages of testing and development.

M3 MacBook Air is in the engineering verification test stage

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman shares that 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air are in the engineering verification test (EVT) stage. Besides that, M3 MacBook Pro is closer to mass production. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro and M3 Max have reached the design validation test (DVT) stage, putting them on track for a release between early and spring 2024. Apple previously released its MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max in January 2023.

No new iPads this week, contrary to rumors

Despite recent rumors from Supercharged and 9to5Mac suggesting new iPads this week, Gurman's report tells a different story. While upgrades are in development, he doesn't believe any significant updates are imminent. This means Apple fans might have to wait a bit longer for the iPad Air with the M2 chip and the iPad mini with the A16 Bionic.

Anticipation builds for next-gen MacBooks

As anticipation builds for the M3 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, it's clear that these next-gen devices are creating quite a stir in the tech world. With advanced chips and better performance, the 2024 MacBooks are set to strengthen Apple's position as a laptop market leader. Although the upcoming iPads may not arrive as soon as some hoped, they're still expected to bring enhancements that keep consumers hooked on Apple's tablet lineup.