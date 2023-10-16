Vivo's Android 14-based OriginOS 4 to debut on November 1

By Rishabh Raj 11:28 am Oct 16, 202311:28 am

OriginOS 4 is rumored to incorporate AI-driven recommendations to improve the overall smartphone experience (Photo credit: Vivo Phillipines)

Vivo will host its Developer Conference on November 1 and OriginOS 4 is set to be a major focal point of the event's announcements. This new custom skin, based on Android 14, will be exclusive to Vivo and iQOO phones launched in China. Meanwhile, the global market, including India, will continue to have Funtouch OS 14.

Enhancements and features in Funtouch OS 14

Funtouch OS 14 offers a major upgrade to the user experience. Smooth Envision optimizes system performance by cutting down on persistent processes and boosting RAM utilization, freeing up to 600MB of extra memory for devices with 8GB RAM or more. The App Retainer feature ensures that whitelisted apps are restored to their last state for seamless multitasking. Motion Blur creates smoother visual transitions, even on screens with a 60Hz refresh rate, resulting in a nearly 19% improvement in smoothness.

Personalization and advanced video editing tools

Users can now personalize their lock screen clock style with various layouts and font styles, as well as new always-on-display styles and a minimalist theme. Advanced video editing tools offer options for lossless video export, customizable quality settings up to 4K at 60FPS, and 25 video filters. Funtouch OS 14 also prioritizes user privacy and security with the Smart Mirroring feature for screen sharing without exposing personal information. Hidden photos receive additional password protection for added security.

Expectations for OriginOS 4

OriginOS 4 is anticipated to build on the features of Funtouch OS 14 while further enhancing animation smoothness and introducing new functionalities. Additionally, OriginOS 4 is rumored to incorporate AI-driven recommendations to improve the overall smartphone experience. The upcoming iQOO 12 line-up and Vivo X100 series will come preinstalled with the OriginOS 4-based Android 14.