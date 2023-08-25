Technology

This limited-run Samsung Watch6 Classic is for astronomy lovers

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 25, 2023 | 01:29 pm 2 min read

The pricing details have not been revealed as yet (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has released a special edition of its Galaxy Watch6 Classic called the Astro Edition. The limited-edition Samsung Galaxy Watch is inspired by the astrolabe, an instrument used in ancient times for timekeeping and navigation. This smartwatch's unique design pays homage to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region's rich history of "scientific and innovative contributions" to astronomy, mathematics, and time.

Check out the features of the limited-edition smartwatch

The Astro Edition features a rotating "Black Astro" bezel with a 47mm dial, an additional fabric strap, special software features, watch faces, and Astro Edition goodies. The rotating bezel has inscriptions of various astronomical symbols. The watch also incorporates a compass complication as well as lunar and solar trackers. These trackers help users monitor the movement of the Moon and Sun, providing users with a unique experience that reflects the astrolabe's historical significance.

The smartwatch will be available across MENA regions for now

The Galaxy Watch6 Classic Astro Edition will be available in several MENA regions, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Turkey, and Morocco. Upon purchase, users can also get access to access to Samsung's VIP exclusive promotion store. The pricing details of the latest smartwatch have not been revealed as yet. It will be available for purchase via the official e-store.