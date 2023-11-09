Free Fire MAX codes for November 9: Claim exclusive rewards

By Sanjana Shankar 09:19 am Nov 09, 202309:19 am

Each redeemable code is valid only once

Garena Free Fire MAX provides redeemable codes on a daily basis, that allow players to obtain exclusive in-game items like outfits, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers, and premium packages. These 12-character alphanumeric codes can be redeemed via the game's official rewards redemption website. It's important to note that the redeemable codes are valid for 12-18 hours, so it's important for players to claim them quickly. Some codes might be limited to specific regions and may not work for all users.

Check out the redeemable codes for today

While there is no cap on the number of codes a player can redeem, each code can only be used once. FIRERTF65TV7RUH, FYJHUY4H5BG6NYH, FMKOUYJ6550TDEB, FNRH67UTHTN7BYV. FNCTYHR67BHGQED, F2UJT78KI7YI8CR, FXDYHJTF67JUHGH, F5GBDTYHR6Y7UYH. FRFUJKGY8UIHRUJ, FTFTUJMGMYH96RF, FADYHR67YU66YCV, FRBYHTF67UJTFVE. FTYHFY7JT6756YB, FTHGR6YHR56DF6T, FIYUJY6HR6RYDSU, F7FGYHFT6Y7H6HK. FIHYYHR67YU8FHF, FYHTHFT6Y5R6Y53.

How to claim the codes?

To claim the redeem codes, follow these instructions: Go to the game's official rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Sign in to your gaming account using Google, Facebook, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Enter any of the codes into the text box and click the confirm button. You will be notified if the redemption was successful and the associated reward will be delivered to the mail section within 24 hours.