Garena Free Fire MAX October 15 codes: Unlock free rewards

Technology

By Akash Pandey 10:20 am Oct 15, 2023

Some codes may not work in your region due to the server restrictions (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular multiplayer battle royale game, has released a list of redeem codes for Sunday (October 15). These 12-character alphanumeric codes, found on the official website, offer players free rewards like character skins, weapon skins, and other in-game items to enhance their gaming experience. Redeeming the codes is one of the easiest ways to level up your game without shelling out real cash for in-game purchases.

Rise of Garena Free Fire MAX in India

Garena Free Fire MAX has gained significant popularity in India after the government banned the standard Garena Free Fire version. The game delivers an immersive battle royale experience with top-notch graphics and gameplay. The redeem codes give players a chance to obtain exclusive in-game items without spending real money. Do note that invalid or expired codes cannot be redeemed.

Redeem codes come with some limitations

Keep in mind that Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes have an expiry limit of 12-18 hours. Players need to act fast to claim their rewards before the codes become invalid. Additionally, each code can only be used once per account, preventing players from collecting multiple rewards using the same code. Garena regularly updates the list of redeem codes on its official website to ensure a fair gaming experience.

Check out the codes for October 15

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Sunday (October 15) are listed below: FREEAV11QT6023, FIRE459MM3X440, NEWYESK87TR4R, FREEC5RA2423T8Z FH56E1BI892023, FH56E1BI892023, FIREE451KQ2023, FADDHR6YYHR56YCV FRBNFUJT67UJTFVE, FTY7UYHJRY76QUYB, FGTDHF6T7UY56F6T, FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK, FIHYHTYUJT6U8FHF, FFJYFTTBU6EUJT63, MAXREDEE50023 FREEC5RA2423T8Z, FNCXJYHJ6T7URQED, F2UJT78KI7YIH8CR, FXDCSVBWJI4U78YH F5GBTGNVK6O9IUYH, FRFDHT6JFYHFDRUJ, FKMBVKIU7Y86T5RF, FIRERTF65TVB7RUH FYJHUY4H5BG06NYH, FMKOUYJ655T0TDEB, FNRH67UTHTN77BYV

Here's how to unlock rewards

To redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players should visit the official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in using their gaming account credentials. After logging in, players can enter the redeem code in the designated field and click on the "Confirm" button. Once the code is successfully redeemed, the rewards will be added to the player's in-game inventory.