Indian government warns Android users of high-risk vulnerabilities

Written by Rishabh Raj September 11, 2023 | 06:18 pm 2 min read

CERT-In has issued a security alert to Android phone users in India regarding critical vulnerabilities (Photo credit: Ostra cybersecurity)

The Indian government's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning about "multiple vulnerabilities" in Android phones, affecting millions of users in India. These vulnerabilities can be exploited by attackers to access sensitive information on devices running Android 11, 12, and 13. Users are urged to update their apps and check for available Android OS updates to mitigate the risk.

Flaws in components risk sensitive data theft

The vulnerabilities exist due to flaws in the "Framework, System, Google Play system, Qualcomm components, and Qualcomm closed-source components." "Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to gain elevated privileges, obtain sensitive information, execute remote code or cause denial of service conditions on the target system," as per CERT-In.

Tips to safeguard devices from exploits

To protect their devices, users should avoid installing third-party apps from outside the Google Play Store, clicking on unknown links received in emails or messages, and using cracked versions of applications. Additionally, users should regularly check for any available Android OS updates and update their apps directly via the Play Store.

Google's security patches address issues

Google has released two new security patches in September 2023 to fix the multiple vulnerabilities affecting Android 11, 12, 12L, and 13 users in India. The company has urged all Android phone manufacturers to implement these patch string levels in their Android updates. By updating their phones to the latest version provided by their phone manufacturer, users can stay safe from these vulnerabilities and potential attacks.

