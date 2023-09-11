Dojo integration could add $500bn to Tesla's value: Morgan Stanley

Business

Dojo integration could add $500bn to Tesla's value: Morgan Stanley

Written by Rishabh Raj September 11, 2023 | 06:11 pm 2 min read

As of September 11, Tesla's current market capitalization stands at $778 billion (Photo credit: Nextbridge)

Tesla's Dojo supercomputer, designed to handle massive amounts of data for training driving systems, has the potential to add up to $500 billion to the company's market value, according to Morgan Stanley. The supercomputer could open up new markets and put Tesla at an asymmetric advantage in a market potentially worth $10 trillion.

AI and self-driving tech boosted by Dojo

The Dojo supercomputer can process vast amounts of information in a short time, giving Tesla a significant advantage in artificial intelligence (AI) and self-driving technology. Morgan Stanley analysts believe that the supercomputer could make software and services the biggest value driver for Tesla moving forward. Tesla's Dojo supercomputer can open up new markets for the company, such as robo-taxis and network services. These new markets could contribute to the potential $500 billion increase in Tesla's market value.

Key milestones for Tesla's $1 billion investment

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously mentioned that the carmaker plans to invest more than $1 billion in the Dojo project by the end of 2024. The next version of Tesla's full self-driving system, expected by year-end, and the company's AI day in early 2024 are worth watching. These events could provide further insight into the potential impact of the Dojo supercomputer on Tesla's market value and future growth.

Share this timeline